86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

18-wheeler crash closes multiple lanes on US-290 westbound and Becker Road

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic, Crash, US 290
Multiple lanes closed on US-290 westbound and Becker Road after crash involving 18-wheeler (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes are closed on US-290 westbound and Becker Road after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies said.

The crash happened in the 31600 block of U.S. Route 290 and Becker Road.

EMS was at the scene treating all victims as only minor injuries were reported.

According to Precinct 4, three westbound lanes of U.S. 290 are blocked off by emergency crews.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

Get KPRC 2′s latest traffic information here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email