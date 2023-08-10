18-wheeler crash closes multiple lanes on US-290 westbound and Becker Road

Multiple lanes closed on US-290 westbound and Becker Road after crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes are closed on US-290 westbound and Becker Road after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies said.

The crash happened in the 31600 block of U.S. Route 290 and Becker Road.

#NOW: Constable Deputies are working a major vehicle crash in the 31600 block of U.S. Route 290 and Becker Road. EMS is on scene treating all the victims. Minor injuries reported at this time.



Three west bound lanes of U.S. 290 are currently blocked off by emergency crews. pic.twitter.com/1bmgSbtDEh — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 10, 2023

EMS was at the scene treating all victims as only minor injuries were reported.

According to Precinct 4, three westbound lanes of U.S. 290 are blocked off by emergency crews.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

Get KPRC 2′s latest traffic information here.