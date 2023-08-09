These Houston-area school districts are offering students free meals

HOUSTON – Multiple Houston-area school districts are providing free meals to children during the 2023-2024 school year.

The programs are resources for families who may struggle to provide breakfast and/or lunch for their kids while school is in session.

The following districts are participating:

Pasadena ISD

Breakfast and lunch will be free for every Pasadena ISD student this school year.

🚨We have a HUGE update for all Pasadena ISD students and families! We are thrilled to announce that breakfast and lunch will be FREE for every Pasadena ISD student for the 2023-2024 school year! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8syE1eDqFF — Pasadena ISD (@PasadenaISD_TX) July 24, 2023

Spring ISD

All students in Spring ISD schools will be offered free breakfast and free lunch every school day. There is no application to receive this benefit. The district does obtain household income information through the online annual student update process. If you have not completed the annual update for your student, you are urged to do so as soon as possible at springisd.org.

KPRC 2 will add more districts as they announce their free meal programs.