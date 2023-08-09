94º
Sonal Bhuchar Elementary among 3 new Fort Bend ISD schools welcoming students for the first time

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students return to the classrooms, three brand new schools within the Fort Bend Independent School District welcomed students for the first time Wednesday morning.

Sonal Bhuchar Elementary School in Missouri City opened its doors to about one thousand students. Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School, also in Missouri City and Almeta Crawford High School in Rosharon also opened their doors.

Sonal Bhuchar Elementary is named after the late Fort Bend ISD school board member who was a leader in the community and advocated for children and literacy. Funding was provided through a 2018 bond.

“He was a giver in the community, highly regarded,” said Christie Whitbeck, superintendent for Fort Bend ISD.

Principal Nikki Roberts tells KPRC 2 that she’s “incredibly excited.”

KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers spoke to Principal Roberts and Superintendent Whitbeck Wednesday morning on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+.

