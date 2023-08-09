Humble ISD introduces new virtual reality program that enhances learning experience for middle, high school students

Many students around the Houston area are heading back to the classrooms this Wednesday morning!

HUMBLE, Texas – Many students around the Houston area are heading back to the classrooms this Wednesday morning!

At Humble ISD, some teachers will use a new, innovative device when working with middle and high school students with virtual reality, called Prisms VR. They’ll learn math and science concepts in real-world situations.

“As math teachers, we struggle sometimes to find real-world situations and get kids to understand that,” said Jessica Eoff, who teaches math at Kingwood Middle School. “I can explain it all day. I can give them examples. But for them to see it and experience it just makes that connection so much stronger.”

Eoff added that she was excited only because the way students will experience both subjects at their own level once again, and the real world made more sense to her than just on paper.

“We are scaling problem-based learning by teaching kids how to learn math and science through space, through their bodies, and through problems that mean something in the world,” said Anurupa Ganguly, Founder and CEO of Prisms VR. “So to learn quadratics they are in urban design are building a new green space to learn systems of equations they are air traffic control. So every single topic has a different real-world context. And so when you go in there, it’s never the same.”

The new program will help enhance the learning experience for 8th-grade through 12th-grade students from Algebra 1 to Biology.

Students will continue to learn the subjects by pen and paper throughout the school year, but they’ll learn through the VR app for two to three times a week.

“This could change the landscape in education forever and help students conceptually really grasp math and science, which will only make everything better for them in their lives and their careers and for everyone in our community,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fagen, superintendent for Humble ISD.