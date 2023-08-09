Nonprofit to hold events to provide back to school supplies, health screenings for families as school year approaches

HOUSTON – The Civic Heart Community Services nonprofit is holding two back to school events this month to provide families with supplies and health services, the organization said in a news release.

See below for more information on the events.

Children’s Health Day Backpack Drive Thru

This event is happening on Aug. 11 with the Black Shear Elementary School from 11 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 2900 Holman Street. 750 backpacks will be handed out to families in the Third Ward area.

Children’s Health Day

This is being organized on Aug. 12, and will be the 23rd annual event. People can stop by at the Almeda Mall from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

80 other organizations will also help community members. Families will be able to take advantage of different opportunities such as health screenings (vision, dental, and blood pressure), vaccinations, receive school supplies, get advice about health insurance, including Medicaid/CHIP.

About 1,800 families attended in 2022, and the organization wants to help many people this year too.