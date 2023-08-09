Gunman flees in motorized wheelchair after shooting man to death in Greenspoint area

The suspect, Kevin Ray Vercher, aka “Pee Wee”, 52, has been charged with murder.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Tuesday in Greenspoint, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, Kevin Ray Vercher, aka “Pee Wee,”, 52, has been charged with murder.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 a.m. at a parking lot of a business, located at 13360 Northborough Dr.

The shooting victim, whose identity has not been released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told investigators that the gunman fled the scene in a motorized wheelchair. A surveillance video also identified the suspect involved.

When officers canvassed the area, they found Vercher in a nearby apartment complex and took him into custody.

Investigators learned that the victim has been sleeping on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting.