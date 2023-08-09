Former HISD school board discusses upcoming changes within the district

Several ousted Houston ISD elected board members joined together virtually to speak with the community Tuesday. They say the purpose was to walk people through the proposed policy changes that Superintendent Mike Miles wants the new state-appointed board to approve.

On the Zoom call, open to anyone, the former trustees made clear they have no insider information. The Texas Education Agency removed their governing power in June.

Former board members Kathy Blueford-Daniels, Myrna Guidry, Dani Hernandez, and Elizabeth Santos say they felt obligated to speak up and explain the long list of policy revisions proposed by Superintendent Miles. Some of the changes would give Miles more spending and decision-making power without board approval.

Former board members fear the changes could leave HISD in financial trouble.

“You as a community have a right to know, and you elected us so that we can inform you,” said Myrna Guidry, a former HISD board member.

Nearly a hundred people joined the virtual conversation, which got off to a rocky start with unmuted microphones and inappropriate outbursts by attendees who logged on to be a distraction. But the meeting hosts continued to push thru the noise.

“We’re still responsible for reporting back to you guys what’s going on with these agenda items,” said Kathy Blueford-Daniels, a former HISD board member.

The state-appointed board will meet on Thursday at 5:30 PM. They are expected to vote on the superintendent’s revised policy request. You can find the meeting’s agenda posted here.