87º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Texas man throws shopping cart at employee during robbery

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Texas, Crime, San Antonio
Raul Rodriguez was arrested for robbery on Aug. 4. Credit: Bexar County Jail records (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas man was arrested after he robbed a San Antonio store and threw a shopping cart at an employee on Aug. 4, police said.

Raul Rodriguez, 37, was arrested in connection to the incident, KSAT reported.

The robbery took place around 7 p.m. at a Home Depot. According to authorities, an employee approached Rodriguez after they noticed he walked past the cashiers with products and appeared to be leaving the store.

Rodriguez then threw a shopping cart at the employee, and they suffered a superficial cut on their leg, KSAT wrote. The man walked away from the store, but officers later found him.

Police said the store recovered the merchandise that was taken and Rodriguez was arrested. His bond was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email