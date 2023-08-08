Texas man throws shopping cart at employee during robbery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas man was arrested after he robbed a San Antonio store and threw a shopping cart at an employee on Aug. 4, police said.

Raul Rodriguez, 37, was arrested in connection to the incident, KSAT reported.

The robbery took place around 7 p.m. at a Home Depot. According to authorities, an employee approached Rodriguez after they noticed he walked past the cashiers with products and appeared to be leaving the store.

Rodriguez then threw a shopping cart at the employee, and they suffered a superficial cut on their leg, KSAT wrote. The man walked away from the store, but officers later found him.

Police said the store recovered the merchandise that was taken and Rodriguez was arrested. His bond was set at $15,000.