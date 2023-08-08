Teenage cousin of Uvalde, Texas, school shooter arrested after threatening to do ‘the same thing’

The teenage cousin of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter has been arrested after threatening to “do the same thing” at a local school, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who NBC News is not naming as he is a minor, was arrested Monday on charges of threatening to commit an act of violence to cause serious bodily injury and terroristic threat — public place fear of serious bodily injury.

The boy’s mother called the San Antonio Police Department Monday, saying her son was threatening to commit a school shooting, police said.

