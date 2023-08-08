Silver Alert issued for man last seen in East Downtown Houston

A Silver Alert was activated for a missing man that was last seen in East Downtown Houston on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for Akinkunmi Ajose, 67. He was last spotted on Navigation Boulevard and Lockwood Drive around 7:09 a.m.

He is five feet and six inches tall and weighs 187 pounds. Ajose is driving a 2015 red Nissan Rouge SUV with the following Texas license plate: SKX6747.

If you have seen him you should call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

