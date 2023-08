Several families are filing lawsuits on Monday in connection to in-custody deaths at the Harris County Jail, according to a family member of an inmate who died.

HOUSTON – Several families are filing a lawsuit on Monday in connection to in-custody deaths at the Harris County Jail, according to a family member of an inmate who died.

Jacilet Griffins said her son, Evan Lee, died while in custody, and she and other families are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to share more details about the lawsuit.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has still not determined Lee’s cause of death.

The news conference will be streamed in this article.

Related: