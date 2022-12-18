Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody

Harris County judge says she will sign order to release about 1K inmates from county jail amid coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March.

According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

Months later, in December, official records revealed Evan’s cause of death was a homicide.

Data shows 27 people in total have died this year alone in the Harris County Jail, Evan being one of them. Officials say that number is a record for the amount of deaths that took place.

“The Harris County jail is overcrowded and understaffed,” said civil rights lawyer Randall L. Kallinen, “We need drastic changes at the Harris Count jail.”

Evan’s mother Jacilet, their family lawyer, and community leaders will have a news conference on Monday to discuss the dangers of the Harris County jail, and release of video footage.