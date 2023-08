FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X, Musk wrote in a post Sunday Aug. 6, 2023, on the platform. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia, File)

(Uncredited, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)