Man dies at southeast Houston METRO bus stop after being shot

HOUSTON – A man was found dead at a southeast Houston METRO bus stop on Monday.

The body was found at about 4:40 a.m. in the 7900 block of Martin Luther King boulevard. Authorities did not identify the person.

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to 7900 Martin Luther King Boulevard after a deceased person was found at the location about 4:25 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicated the person had been shot.



No other info at this time and more to be provided at the scene.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/EERVtH81DL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 7, 2023

METRO police were originally called after a man was found dead and believed to have died of natural cause. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office was later called and determined that the death was not due to natural cause.

Houston police homicide detectives were called to the scene. It appears the man was shot and lives near the area.

The investigation is still in the early stages and authorities do not know who the suspect is. Police are trying to speak to witnesses and looking for evidence.

If you have any information, you can call authorities at 713-308-3600.