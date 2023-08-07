96º
Man dies at southeast Houston METRO bus stop after being shot

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was found dead at a southeast Houston METRO bus stop on Monday.

The body was found at about 4:40 a.m. in the 7900 block of Martin Luther King boulevard. Authorities did not identify the person.

METRO police were originally called after a man was found dead and believed to have died of natural cause. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office was later called and determined that the death was not due to natural cause.

Houston police homicide detectives were called to the scene. It appears the man was shot and lives near the area.

The investigation is still in the early stages and authorities do not know who the suspect is. Police are trying to speak to witnesses and looking for evidence.

If you have any information, you can call authorities at 713-308-3600.

