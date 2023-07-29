92º
Man whose body was found under Montgomery County bridge identified

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found under a bridge last weekend.

The sheriff’s office said the man is Christopher Allen Soukup, 60, of Conroe. Soukup’s family has been notified.

Soukup’s body was discovered last Sunday under a bridge on FM 1314 by a homeless man walking in the area.

“There appear to be no signs of foul play, and there is no threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

