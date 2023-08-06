Former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment, back to school advice and more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

How will latest Trump indictment impact the judicial system and alter the political landscape?

The latest criminal indictment against former president Donald Trump is his fourth this year and another may soon be coming from Georgia. KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, and says this indictment is clearly the most serious. “Make no mistake. If he is convicted on any or all of these four charges,” Wice said. “There is almost a default presumption in federal court that he’s going to become a ward of the federal government.” UH Political Science Professor Brandon Rottinghaus specializes in presidential politics and political scandals and says even with the indictments piling up, the norms of the past are not impacting his chances. “That’s not the case anymore”, Rottinghaus said. “You’ve got partisanship that’s so pertinent now and so fervent now that it’s hard to get away from it and rallying your base after being indicted is now just a kind of commonplace occurrence.” What are his chances? How will the indictments affect the rest of the GOP field? How will the judicial system be taxed as a result of the many Trump charges? Those answers are on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and on Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

Wendy Tilford, Education Consultant, Owner, Huntington Learning Center-The Heights (KPRC)

Getting your youngsters ready for school from start to graduation

With school ready to get back in session in the next few weeks, education consultant Wendy Tilford is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with advice on getting the kids ready after a Summer of relaxation. She says the goal is to not only get them into and through elementary school, but have a plan in place for their route into and through high school. “You want to look at each step as a short term,” she said. “Your long term is to get the student to college or a tech school or a trade school, but ultimately, you want to make sure at each stage, Kindergarten, Elementary School Middle and High school that they are mastering those skills as they continue to progress.

Karen Kennard, Director, Education & Training, the Children's Assessment Center (KPRC)

Children’s Assessment Center is focusing on prevention

Karen Kennard has been an advocate for children for more than 30 years and now is the Director of Education and Training for the Children’s Assessment Center. She says the center is good at helping those who are dealing with sexual child abuse but she wants to do more. “As the advocacy center, we work along with our partners reacting to disclosures of child sexual abuse,” she said. “We must ask ourselves what are we doing to prevent child sexual abuse.” Find out about the programs the center has in place across the region and how you and your school district can partner with the Child Assessment Center as well on this week’s Houston Newsmakers.

