Jamie Foxx apologizes after ‘fake friends’ Instagram post is accused of being antisemitic

The actor clarified that his post was directed at a “fake friend” that betrayed him.

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he went to hell and back but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (Lm Otero, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Actor Jamie Foxx apologized to the Jewish community Saturday after a cryptic Instagram post about “fake friends” was accused of promoting antisemitism.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” he wrote. “That was never my intent.”

In a since-deleted post, Foxx wrote: “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS...WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

