Jamie Foxx apologizes after ‘fake friends’ Instagram post is accused of being antisemitic

Actor Jamie Foxx apologized to the Jewish community Saturday after a cryptic Instagram post about “fake friends” was accused of promoting antisemitism.
“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” he wrote. “That was never my intent.”
In a since-deleted post, Foxx wrote: “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS...WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”
