Houston extends Heat Emergency Plan as triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend

The City of Houston is extending is its Public Health Heat Emergency throughout the weekend.

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is extending is its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan throughout the weekend.

Officials are once again doing what they can to make sure people are set with these extreme temperatures. City libraries and multi service centers are open as cooling centers.

See the latest weather information.

The National Weather Service is predicting the heat index to reach as high as 112 degrees through Sunday. Because of this, the Houston Health Department recommends people take precaution when they’re outside.

One big concern for officials is heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The signs of heat exhaustion include being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool or clammy skin and nausea.

Heat stroke is more severe, and the symptoms include a throbbing headache, no sweating, red and hot dry skin and nausea/vomiting. For heat stroke call 911 immediately, and find a cool place. Health experts said it is very important to drink plenty of water when the temperatures are so hot and to limit your time outside.

To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 311 for more information.

Here is a list of libraries that will be open as cooling centers on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

· Stella Link Regional Library - 7405 Stella Link Houston, TX 77025

· Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library - 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

· Collier Regional Library - 6200 Pinemont Dr. Houston, TX 77092

· Heights Neighborhood Library - 1302 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008

· Kendall Neighborhood Library - 609 N Eldridge Pkwy. Houston, TX 77079

· Park Place Regional Library - 8145 Park Place Houston, TX 77017

· Robinson-Westchase Library - 3223 Wilcrest Houston, TX 77042

· Scenic Woods Regional Library - 10677 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77016

· Young Library - 5107 Griggs Rd Houston, TX 77021

· Acres Homes Library - 8501 West Montgomery Houston, TX 77088

· Blue Ridge Library - 7007 West Fugua Houston, TX 77489

· Bracewell Library - 9002 Kingspoint Drive Houston, TX 77075

· Carnegie Library - 1050 Quitman Houston, TX 77009

· Frank Express Library - 10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers) Houston, TX 77096

· Hillendahl Library - 2436 Gessner Houston, TX 77080

· Johnson Library - 3517 Reed Rd Houston, TX 77051

· Jungman Library - 5830 Westheimer Houston, TX 77057

· Kashmere Gardens Library - 5411 Pardee Houston, TX 77026

· Looscan Neighborhood Library - 2510 Willowick Rd. Houston, TX 77027

· Oak Forest Library - 1349 West 43rd Houston, TX 77018

· Smith Library - 3624 Scott Houston, TX 77004

· Stanaker Library - 611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia Houston, TX 77011

· Tuttle Library - 702 Kress Houston, TX 77020

· Walter Library - 7660 Clarewood Houston, TX 77036

· Flores Neighborhood Library - 110 North Milby St. Houston, TX 77003

· Vinson Neighborhood Library - 3810 West Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77045

· TECHLink Alief - 11903 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072

· TECHLink Dixon Library - 8002 Hirsch Houston, TX 77016

· TECHLink Scenic Woods - 10677 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77016