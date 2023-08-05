More heat, more humidity, and of course more heat alerts

Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Saturday’s Forecast:

Temperatures soar to 102 degrees Saturday afternoon and through this weekend. Mornings start in the lower 80s not giving us much of a break from this unrelenting heat. Heat advisory is in effect through 10PM and will be extended Sunday and beyond. An Excessive Heat Warning is also in place. This will be our 42nd day this summer with a heat alert, and if we hit 100 it will be our 7th day in a row and 15th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year.

Near record temperatures expected this afternoon.

Drought getting worse:

We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, over four weeks ago. Avoid burning if you can even in areas not under a burn ban.

Only three counties in SE Texas are not in a burn ban

Our drought continues to grow with all of SE Texas dry. Our next update to the drought monitor will come out Thursday, August 10th.

Severe drought growing east of Houston

Watching for record high temperatures:

Several of our areas are likely to break records today.

Looking for record breaking temperatures for Saturday

10-Day Forecast:

This is the hottest week of the year with no relief expected. For more on what’s causing this heat, check out Frank’s weather blog. Please be careful working outside and drink plenty of water.

100 degree days expected all week

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.