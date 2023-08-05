2 injured after woman allegedly shoots at crowd near southwest Houston restaurant

Two people were injured after a shooting near a southwest Houston restaurant on Friday.

HOUSTON – Two people were injured after a woman was accused of shooting at a crowd Friday night near a restaurant in southwest Houston.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

Houston Police Cmdr. D.E. Crawford said the incident took place around 10:12 p.m. in the 6400 block of Hillcroft Street near a restaurant and gas station.

Several people were gathered outside of the business due to a large fight.

A man, who witnessed what happened, told police he went to see what was going on. The witness said a woman then went to her car, returned and fired several rounds into the crowd.

The man suffered a minor injury. A different woman was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is in stable condition.

Police did not identify those involved in the shooting. Officers are still investigating and are trying to get surveillance video of the incident.