US Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Houston to highlight major port infrastructure investments

HOUSTON – The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips gathered in Houston to highlight major port infrastructure investments on Friday.

Buttigieg and Phillips were joined by Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Port of Houston Authority Chairman Ric Campo, Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther and other local leaders at Port Houston to celebrate the completion of the Bayport Container Terminal Expansion project.

Secretary Buttigieg and Admiral Phillips discussed how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in port infrastructure around the country and working to make our nation’s supply chains more efficient.

The department invested tens of millions of dollars in the Bayport Container Terminal project, which will ensure Port Houston can accommodate more containers and help speed up the movement of goods, according to a release.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Buttigieg and Phillips took a 45-minute boat ride to tour ongoing construction at a second location, the Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

USDOT has invested nearly $80 million to help restore the wharf and upgrade yard space at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

In addition, $142 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is supporting a $1 billion Houston Ship Channel Project that will widen and deepen the channel to make it safer and more efficient for ships to travel through the channel.