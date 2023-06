(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston awarded $36.9 million federal grant to build railroad underpasses in East End

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner joined the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose to announce the city’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant award of $36.9 million, the largest allocation in the state of Texas.

Turner was joined by Dr. Carol Abel Lewis, Gulf Coast Rail District Board, Councilmember Karla Cisneros, District H, Councilmember Robert Gallegos, District I, and Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Harris County Precinct 2.