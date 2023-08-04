Lawsuit against Montgomery County company alleges culture of sexual assault, harassment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A Montgomery County company is accused of perpetrating a culture of sexual assault and harassment.

Modern Brokers of America and its owner is being sued for $1 million after an employee said she was sexually assaulted during a company gathering.

“I just don’t want anything else to happen at someone at that company,” the woman said at a news conference held at Dolcefino Consulting.

The woman who asked not to be identified is being represented by attorneys Omar Khawaja and Alan Daughtry.

The lawsuit claims last year when she was 19-years-old and working for Modern Brokers of America, she attended a party at the owner of the company’s home— where she said she was served alcohol and sexually assaulted by one of the managers at the company.

“It just felt like all these people had so much more power than me,” she said.

The woman said she worked in the sales department at Modern Brokers of America which was founded in 2020 and claims to be one of the largest brokers in the solar industry.

“I had just panic attack, after panic attack,” she said.

A few days after the party she ended up going to police. Christian Norris, 31, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. Court records show Norris has a criminal record including family violence and another assault charge. The woman who filed the suit said when she reported her assault to the owner of Modern Brokers of America, she was fired and not fully compensated for her sales.

“I can’t get what happened out of my head,” she said.

KPRC 2 reached out to the owner of the Modern Brokers of America about the lawsuit and clarification on Norris’ role within the company and did not get a response.