20-year-old pleads guilty to pulling gun during robbery of southwest Houston store

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun during the robbery of a southwest Houston discount store.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 4, 2022, Marvieon Simien entered the Family Dollar on Hiram Clarke Road in Houston. He grabbed several items and approached the register but left without them. He returned to his vehicle for several minutes before re-entering the store wearing a mask.

Simien selected another item from the shelf and walked to the register. He then pulled his mask down, spoke to the store clerk, and pulled out a handgun from his waistband.

The clerk felt intimidated and was in fear for her life, so she backed away from him. At that time, Simien reached over the counter, removed a nominal amount of money from the register, and fled the scene.

Surveillance video from the scene linked Simien to the robbery and the clerk was able to identify him. The gun and stolen cash was never recovered.

“U.S. District Judge David Hittner will impose sentencing Oct. 26. At that time Simien, faces a minimum of five years and up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Simien has been in custody and will remain in custody pending the hearing.