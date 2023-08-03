Recognize him? Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital looking for family of unidentified patient admitted Tuesday

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is asking the public to help to locate the family of a man who was admitted to the hospital Tuesday.

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is asking the public to help to locate the family of a man who was admitted to the hospital Tuesday.

According to a news release, the patient is possibly in his 40s and has brown eyes.

He is described by hospital officials as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has short black hair with some gray. He also has a mustache and a beard, Memorial Hermann said.

Anyone who knows this man or his family and friends is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Southwest at 713-456-8087.