Recognize him? Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital looking for family of unidentified patient admitted Tuesday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is asking the public to help to locate the family of a man who was admitted to the hospital Tuesday. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is asking the public to help to locate the family of a man who was admitted to the hospital Tuesday.

According to a news release, the patient is possibly in his 40s and has brown eyes.

He is described by hospital officials as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has short black hair with some gray. He also has a mustache and a beard, Memorial Hermann said.

Anyone who knows this man or his family and friends is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Southwest at 713-456-8087.

