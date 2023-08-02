99º
Woman believed to be mother of infant girl found dead inside Houston gas station arrested

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

A surveillance video was released to the public in hopes someone will identify a woman who is believed to be the mother of an infant girl who was found dead on April 2 inside of a gas station’s bathroom in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police announced Wednesday that a woman who is believed to be the mother of an infant who was found dead in a gas station bathroom in southwest Houston has been arrested.

According to police, Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Brownsville. Zavala Lopez is charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse and will be extradited to Harris County.

HPD had released surveillance video of the woman on July 31. The incident happened on April 2.

The infant girl was found at around 4:25 a.m. at a gas station located in the 13000 block of S. Post Oak Road.

The surveillance video shows a woman walking into the gas station’s bathroom and leaving about 15 minutes later in a white Cadillac.

Several hours later, a customer went to use the bathroom, found the infant and called 911, police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to save the baby, but authorities determined she had been dead for hours prior to being found.

Police said it appears the woman gave birth to the baby inside the bathroom and left.

