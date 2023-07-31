Surveillance video shows woman believed to be mother of infant girl found dead inside Houston gas station bathroom

A surveillance video was released to the public in hopes someone will identify a woman who is believed to be the mother of an infant girl who was found dead on April 2 inside of a gas station’s bathroom in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released to the public in hopes someone will identify a woman who is believed to be the mother of an infant girl who was found dead on April 2 inside a gas station’s bathroom in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made at 4:25 a.m. at the gas station located in the 13000 block of S. Post Oak Road.

The surveillance video shows a woman walking into the gas station’s bathroom and leaving about 15 minutes later.

Hours later, a customer went to use the bathroom, found the infant and called 911, police said.

RELATED: Investigation underway after baby girl found dead inside gas station bathroom in SW Houston

The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to save the baby, but authorities determined she had been dead for hours prior to being found.

The cause of death and identification of the child is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or with information about this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or report to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.