Investigation underway after baby girl found dead inside gas station bathroom in SW Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation has been launched into the death of a baby girl whose body was found inside a southwest Houston gas station bathroom early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made at 4:25 a.m. at the gas station located in the 13000 block of S. Post Oak Road.

Investigators learned that a Hispanic woman walked into the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer went to use the bathroom, found the infant and called 911, police said.

The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to save the baby, but it was determined she had been dead for hours prior to being found.

The cause of death and identification of the child is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or about this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or report to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.