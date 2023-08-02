Small alligator named Fred removed from Fulshear residence

A small alligator was removed from a Fulshear residence on Wednesday, Fulshear police said on social media.

Authorities were called to the residence due to a wildlife call.

When Officer Chavez arrived, the small animal called Fred was at the back door of the residence. Police were able to get him and return him to his home.

“Fred was pleased with my ‘customer service,’” Chavez said.

The population of alligators has grown in Texas in the past few years, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

For more information on what to do if you see an alligator go here.