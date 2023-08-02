Authorities searching for missing 70-year-old man last seen in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in southwest Houston.

According to Houston Police, Lawrence Edward Robinson was last seen leaving his home in the 7100 block of Osage Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans with a hat with the Texas symbol on it.

Anyone who has seen Robinson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.