2 teens wanted on Harris County warrants arrested after chase in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two Houston teenagers who had active felony warrants out of Harris County were arrested Tuesday after leading Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies on a chase, evading them before being found later in the day.

Diego Lara, 19, and Christian Valadez, 17, were charged with evading in addition to their outstanding warrants.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Hidden Peak Drive and North Cascade Height Drive.

Deputies were told that a green Toyota 4Runner had been circling the area of an active construction site, which was unusual given the time of day. Deputies arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle which matched the description given to them. When they tried to stop the vehicle, deputies said the vehicle began evading deputies traveling at a high rate of speed through a neighborhood.

Deputies said the vehicle eventually crashed into a tree and the two suspects got out. They then ran into a nearby wooded area, where deputies were unable to locate them.

The sheriff’s office said at approximately 8:30 a.m., someone saw two people walking in the area who matched the description of the two suspects. Deputies arrived and detained the two.

The teenagers were taken to the Montgomery County Jail.