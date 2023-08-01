Police searching for driver who fatally struck woman while she was changing her tire on IH-10

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for fatally striking a woman while she was changing her tire earlier this month.

On Sunday, July 2 at around 2:32 a.m., Aminah Gardner was struck by a vehicle in the 19800 block of the IH-10 Freeway. According to investigators, Gardner was changing her tire when she was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, which was traveling eastbound.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash while changing tire on Interstate 10 in west Houston

Police said the suspect(s) fled the scene without rendering aid to Gardner. The victim died shortly after, HPD said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.