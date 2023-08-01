85º
Man in wheelchair shot during robbery near Midtown

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a suspect after a man in a wheelchair was robbed at a park near Midtown on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of Live Oak Street.

A paraplegic man was at the park in a wheelchair. Police said another man approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The victim then gave him his wallet and cash. Authorities said the suspect got the money, shot the other man, then left the area. Police are not sure if he ran away or left in a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The victim nor the suspect have been named by authorities.

This case is still being investigated.

