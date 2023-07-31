PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man? Police say he repeatedly stabbed a man after restaurant theft in east Houston

HOUSTON – Do you recognize the man seen in the photos included in this article? Police are searching for him, saying that he stabbed a man several times during an attempted robbery in east Houston on July 26.

Police said it all started with a theft at a restaurant at 1094 Federal Road, and then the stabbing happened nearby in the 12600 block of East Freeway at about 11:40 a.m. The man who was stabbed had tried to prevent the theft at the restaurant. Police did not provide details on what the alleged thief had tried to take.

The unidentified male victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

