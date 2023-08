Deputies searching for man who burglarized food truck in Willis

WILLIS, Texas – Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who burglarized a food truck in Willis.

The burglary happened near the 12300 block of W FM 1097.

According to investigators, the suspect appears to have a tattoo on top of his right hand.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on these incidents is urged to contact MCSO at 936-760-5800 and choose option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #23A214196.