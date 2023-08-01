100º
Robbery suspect in custody after opening fire at H-E-B Vintage Park in NW Harris Co.; No injuries reported

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been detained after he allegedly opened fire during a robbery at an H-E-B store in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the incident took place at the store in the 10900 block of Louetta Road and Vintage Park Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary information was limited, however, deputies say they were called to the location in reference to a weapons disturbance. The caller advised that there was a male possibly shooting at the location.

As the investigation continued, officials said the situation began as a robbery.

Authorities say no injuries were reported at the scene.

Those nearby are asked to avoid the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.

