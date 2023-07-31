Houston chef helps create new Doritos flavor, receives $50K donation to provide meals to people in need

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA - Frito-Lay offers commercially compostable bags for fans to enjoy at Coachella in this photo on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Lauren Justice/Invision for Frito-Lay North America/AP Images)

HOUSTON – A Houston chef partnered with Frito-Lay to create the new Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno flavor, and he is also receiving $50,000 for his initiative that provides meals to underserved communities.

The project was part of Doritos SOLID BLACK program that highlights Black leaders, who are making a difference, according to a news release from Frito-Lay.

Williams is the chef of the well-known Lucille’s restaurant and assisted with creating the new chips. He has a nonprofit known as Lucille’s 1913 that was launched during the pandemic to honor his great-grandmother.

This program provides daily meals to underserved communities close to or in the Houston-area.

“It is such an honor that Doritos has recognized the impact Lucille’s 1913 has had on the Houston community,” Williams said. “I know that my great-grandmother, who was both a trailblazer and changemaker herself, would be proud to see our impact being acknowledged through the Doritos SOLID BLACK program. With this donation, Doritos SOLID BLACK and Frito-Lay will help the Lucille’s 1913 community farming program that works to combat food insecurity and bring more nutritional and fresh foods to underserved populations.”

An anonymous art collective designed the art for the packaging of the new product and their theme was to inspire others to thrive.