Grandfather killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing street with family in southwest Houston

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston on Sunday.

HOUSTON – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while attempting to cross a street in southwest Houston on Sunday with his family.

The crash happened in the 8800 block of South Braeswood Boulevard around 10 p.m., the Houston Police Department said.

Officers said the “elderly man” was pushing an empty stroller and crossing the street with his grandchild and their mother, who were behind him. Then, a white SUV struck the man and did not stop to help the family. Authorities do not know if the traffic light was green or not.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The child and mother were not injured, and no one was identified.

Officers have limited information about the vehicle, but they are still conducting an investigation.

If you know anything about this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.