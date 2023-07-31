22-year-old man dies in road rage shooting in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-year-old man died after a road rage argument resulted in a shooting on Sunday in northeast Harris County.

Javier Alvarado died at the scene around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pablo Trail. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting.

On Sunday, authorities said Alvarado confronted another man about how he was driving in the neighborhood, while they were both in their vehicles. Authorities said Alvarado got out of his car with a handgun and pointed it at the suspect. Then, the suspect fired his own gun.

Investigators said statements from witnesses and other evidence supported this version of events. Authorities also retrieved Alvarado’s gun.

Deputies later arrived at the location and found the 22-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect left the scene in a car, but eventually called the sheriff’s office and told them about the shooting.

He will not be charged at this time. The case is still under investigation and will be presented to a grand jury.

If you have any information about the case, you should call the sheriff’s office at 713-286-1600.