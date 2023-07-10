10-year-old girl shot in road rage shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Police said a 10-year-old girl is reportedly in stable condition after being shot in what is being described as a road rage shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Belfort Avenue just after 7 p.m.

According to Detective Ryan Cook with the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit, a witness said a vehicle was at the light and didn’t go when the light turned green. When the vehicle did go, the person in the vehicle and a suspect in a black 4-door Lexus started cutting each other off.

Cook said the suspect in the Lexus fired shots into the vehicle, striking the 10-year-old. The suspect then fled the scene.

Cook said cameras did pick up the license plate number of the suspect vehicle and they are reviewing it to try and identify the suspect.

The 10-year-old was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.