Texas man tracks down his stolen truck, gets into deadly shootout with suspected thief

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A man tracked down his truck after it was stolen and got into a deadly shootout with one of the suspects accused of taking his vehicle in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday.

The San Antonio Police Department said in a news conference that the man located his Ford truck in the parking lot of the South Park Mall. There was a man and woman inside the vehicle, then the owner got them out of the truck at gunpoint and called police.

The owner made the man sit on one of the vehicle’s tires.

Officers said the suspect then took out a gun from his waistband and shot the owner. The owner returned fire and shot the suspect, and he later died in the parking lot.

The woman was also shot, and authorities said earlier this week she was in critical condition. The owner of the truck was in stable condition, and they were both taken to the hospital.

During the conference, police said people should call law enforcement if their vehicle is stolen.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

