The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing on Saturday in east Harris County and has dementia.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Harris County man with dementia on Sunday.

Ruther Lewis, 65, was last seen on Saturday walking around 3 p.m. in the 12400 block of Myrtle Avenue. Authorities said he needs medicine.

He is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. If you have seen Lewis, you should call 713-221-6000 or 713-755-7427.

Authorities did not release additional information about this case.

