HOUSTON – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old woman from Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Olga Silva was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.