Authorities searching for 2 people accused of stealing $2,400 in merchandise from northwest Harris County Nike store

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies are looking for two people accused of stealing more than $2,400 in merchandise from a Nike store in northwest Harris County on July 10 and July 11. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies are looking for two people accused of stealing more than $2,400 in merchandise from a Nike store in northwest Harris County on July 10 and July 11.

Authorities were called to the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway around 3 p.m. after a man and a woman stole items from the business, which is a class a misdemeanor.

Deputies obtained photos from the incident. The man was wearing a white shirt and a hat, and the woman was wearing a bright yellow shirt and jeans. One of the suspects was also seen carrying a bag with shoes.

Authorities did not share other details about the theft.

If you have any information about the robbery, you should call Pct. 4 at 281-376-3472.

