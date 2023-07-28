91º
Woman fatally shoots man for allegedly trying to break into mobile home in NW Houston

Erica Ponder

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he tried to break into a woman’s mobile home in northwest Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received reports about the shooting in the 1700 block of Jacquelyn Drive at around 7:15 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man, in his 50s, between two trailers. He was pronounced dead by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department.

According to HPD Sergeant Ross Watson, a woman said that the man, who she had recently met, was trying to get into her trailer and she shot him in self-defense.

Watson said the man and woman were not in a relationship.

The case will be presented to the Harris County Grand Jury.

