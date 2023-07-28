RECOGNIZE HIM? Deputies searching for man who grabbed woman, exposed himself at business near Bush Airport

Man accused of exposing himself to woman at local business

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a man accused of grabbing a woman and exposing himself at a business located near Bush Airport.

On Wednesday, July 26, deputies responded to an indecent exposure call at a business located in the 5300 block of FM 1960 Road E.

The victim said a man approached her and exposed his private parts before grabbing her and making lewd comments.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, is described by deputies as a white man in his 20s with dark blonde hair and a full beard. He was wearing a faded yellow shirt and blue jeans.

“If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement, ” said Constable Mark Herman.