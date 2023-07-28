Man accused of killing teen in 2020 shooting sentenced to 38 years in prison

HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting a teenager in 2020 has been sentenced to 38 years in prison, according to court records.

Murder charges were filed against 22-year-old Brodrick Pappillion on Feb. 2, 2020.

Investigators said they found the 18-year-old shot multiple times near a bayou located in the 6800 block of Treeline Drive around 2 a.m.

Officers said the victim was recorded saying the person who shot him was named “P” before being transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Responding officers also reported finding four nine-millimeter categories with two different brands.

During the investigation, officers said they learned of Pappillion, who was reportedly going around saying someone was trying to frame him for a shooting.

When officers went to question Pappillion, they said he claimed he was at a party and then went home when he heard gunshots. Officers checked out the home where the party took place and spoke to the homeowner who provided surveillance video from Feb. 2.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Pappillion attending the party with another person and reportedly saying he had a gun. The video also showed Pappillion and the victim leaving the party around 1:53 a.m.

When officers spoke to witnesses, they said Pappillion told them he and the victim were supposed to commit and robbery but things didn’t go as planned. They also said Pappillion admitted to shooting the victim because he felt he was being “set up.”