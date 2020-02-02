HCSO: Teen dies at hospital after shooting in Atascocita

A teen died in the hospital following a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened near Atasca South Street and Treeline Drive, Harris County Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Around 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Treeline Drive. Responding deputies found a teen, approximately 18 years old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a bayou nearby, Pinkins said.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

Someone who lives in the area told investigators they heard arguing just before a gunshot. Pinkins said investigators are working to determine if the argument is related to the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time.