Texas Sales Tax Holiday is August 11-13: What you need to know to save money on school clothes, supplies

HOUSTON – Heads up, shoppers!

You can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday from Aug. 11-13.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

The comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

“As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

The item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or,

The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.