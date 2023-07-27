Alleged car thief shot, killed during gunfight with car owner in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities said a man believed to be a car thief was shot and killed in north Harris County following a gunfight early Thursday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies with Pct. 4 responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Louetta Road near Holzwarth.

Officials said the suspect attempted to carjack someone at an apartment complex. At some point, Gonzalez said shots were fired between him and the owner of the vehicle.

The thief was struck at least once and later drove away with the vehicle.

Deputies found him dead one mile from the initial scene.

The owner of the vehicle was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.